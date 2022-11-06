There were no hostilities or flare-ups, just good-natured sporting competition, when Canberra's diplomatic community hit the court for its bi-annual tennis tournament over the weekend.
Ambassadors and diplomats - including some from Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade - served, sliced, smashed and volleyed for the chance to hoist one of six trophies on offer at the so-called Diplomatic-Australian Tennis Tournament.
The US Embassy played host to the event, welcoming the capital's large diplomatic community to the manicured lawns of its sprawling estate in Yarralumla.
The national capital's first burst of truly spring weather on Sunday made for ideal conditions for the 120-odd players and spectators.
US Ambassador Caroline Kennedy presented the trophy for the Men's Doubles "advanced" tournament, which the Kuwait-Argentine pairing of Hashem Abdal and Dario Polski clinched with a 6-1 win in the final on Sunday afternoon.
Mrs Kennedy didn't take to the court herself, choosing instead to mingle with fellow ambassadors and diplomats.
Also watching from the sidelines was Belgium ambassador Michel Goffin, the chair of the committee which organises the event.
Mr Goffin first played in the tournament some 30 years ago, after being posted to Canberra from Europe.
The diplomats tennis tournament was first held in 1965 and this weekend marked the 105th edition.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the event's cancellation in recent years, but it's now back in full flight.
"It's a institution," Mr Goffin said of the tournament.
"It is really to bring the community together ... and to connect diplomats and to foster diplomatic relations.
"Sometimes we tend to forget that Canberra is a big diplomatic city and sometimes it is difficult for a diplomat to know your neighbour and make friends."
Mr Goffin - who reminded the gathered media on Sunday afternoon that he was no relation to Belgium tennis star David Goffin - didn't pick up the racquet this weekend.
But he's already got his eye on the next tournament.
So, does it get competitive when the diplomats hit the court?
"Of course," Mr Goffin said.
"It's getting very competitive - some people are actually a little bit too good, so we have to match them with less good people."
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
