US mid-term result matters to Australia

By The Canberra Times
November 7 2022 - 5:30am
Australia should be keeping a close eye on the US mid-term results. Picture Getty Images

Given this week's mid-term elections in the US are a referendum on the Biden presidency, it seems probable the Democrats are headed for defeat in the 2024 presidential election.

