The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Harrison School principal offers condolences following 'tragic' event in Gungahlin

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated November 7 2022 - 11:09am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pranav Vivekanandan is one of three people who died at Yerrabi Pond on the weekend. Pictures by Keegan Carroll, supplied

A family at the centre of the drowning incident at Yerrabi Pond on the weekend have been confirmed as members of the Harrison School community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.