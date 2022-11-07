A family at the centre of the drowning incident at Yerrabi Pond on the weekend have been confirmed as members of the Harrison School community.
The school has reached out to families to advise those affected that support is available.
It follows the discovery of an adult woman and two male children in the Gungahlin lake on the weekend.
The eight-year-old boy has been identified as Pranav Vivekanandan, a student at Harrison School.
Executive principal Andy Mison sent a message to families, confirming the family had been part of the school.
Mr Mison said the school was focused on looking after each other, its staff, students and community.
"It's a tragic event," Mr Mison said.
Pranav's body was pulled from the water about 10.45am on Sunday, following a search of the lake involving about 30 police officers, divers and a drone operator.
The bodies of his mother and brother were discovered on Saturday morning.
Police do not believe another party was involved in the incident.
Pranav's father lives in Canberra.
Police have not published the names of the mother and young boy.
An investigation was launched into the three deaths on the weekend.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
