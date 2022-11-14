In this new collection of recipes, Adam Liaw reminds us that cooking is important. It gives us a chance to tell our own story, and that's as much a story about people as it is food. More than ever before, with access to food delivery apps and ready-made meals, cooking could be considered optional, but in Tonight's Dinner 2 Liaw shows us that cooking doesn't need to be a grind, with nutritious meals that are quick, easy, affordable and above all, delicious.