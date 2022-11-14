Though it certainly helps to appear to know what you're talking about when you visit a cellar door, and to be open to trying new things and give them the proper amount of consideration, by far the most important thing to decide is this: what you actually like. Wine is entirely subjective, and you should never feel ashamed of your tastes or your choices - whatever it is you decide you like, it was made by the winemaker in front of you, and they will be proud of it. So, go in with confidence, not fear. As long as you're open and inquisitive, what you like and don't like is up to you. People will respect that.