Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke has flagged more changes to his contentious industrial bill, but is refusing carve out or abandon the part facing resistance from key crossbencher David Pocock.
The Albanese government is facing its biggest legislative fight so far as it tries to rush through the bill before the end of the year.
Mr Burke and unions are adamant that workers cannot afford to wait any longer for changes to bargaining rules which they claim will lift wages.
But the government is struggling to convince key crossbenchers, including Senator Pocock, who insist that more time is needed to scrutinise changes which business groups and the Coalition argue will create chaos across the economy.
Senator Pocock has suggested splitting the bill, allowing the changes which would apply to workers in low-paid, highly-feminised sectors to pass quickly.
He wants more time to examine the so-called "single interest" stream, which would allow easier access to multi-employer bargaining for employers in similar industries or the same location.
Mr Burke was hopeful he could give Senator Pocock "more comfort on the single-interest stream" as negotiations ramp up before a vote in the upper house.
"There's significant parts of the economy where that single-interest stream is still important, and I'm certainly not giving up on it yet," Mr Burke told ABC's RN Breakfast.
Mr Burke has agreed to a number of amendments to the bill ahead of debate in the lower house on Tuesday.
That includes a change which will require a majority of staff at a workplace to agree to enter multi-bargaining, ensuring they couldn't be roped into negotiations against their will.
Mr Burke has all but confirmed that further tweaks will be made after a Senate committee examining the legislation hands down its findings on November 17.
"After a Senate inquiry process you always end up with amendments on this sort of legislation after the Senate inquiry. So I suspect something - I suspect there'll be more to come. But, you know, that's pretty standard with the legislative process," he said.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
