Tom Rogic will learn his World Cup fate on Tuesday afternoon as coach Graham Arnold weighs up his Socceroos selection options.
The enigmatic Canberra star has been one of the biggest talking points in the World Cup selection debate after withdrawing from crucial qualifiers for personal reasons.
He has joined West Bromwich Albion in the English Championship, but has been on limited minutes since making the decision to leave Celtic.
Many thought the club change and his Socceroos absence would cost Rogic a chance to play at a second World Cup, but he is reportedly set to be picked in Arnold's final squad.
The 29-year-old made his debut for Australia in 2012, but wasn't used at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
He was one of Australia's best players leading into the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but was left out of the final squad after struggling to overcome a groin injury.
"Today I experienced one of the toughest days of my life," Rogic said at the time.
"I have missed out on a childhood dream, something I have worked so hard for.
"My body hasn't allowed me to take the opportunity I have been given. After giving my all, trying to play through the pain, it all became too much.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"I can honestly say I did everything I could to make my dream come true. The feelings I have now will drive me to become a better person and footballer and, hopefully, come back stronger than ever."
Notoriously private, Rogic has rarely spoken about his career ambitions and hasn't yet publicly detailed why he withdrew himself from World Cup play-off matches against the United Arab Emirates or Peru.
Arnold will announce his squad at 4pm. Mitch Langerak will reportedly miss out, while Garang Kuol and Jason Cummings are set to be squad bolters.
Arnold gave Rogic guidance at the start of his career, signing him to the Central Coast Mariners and helping him become an international star.
But former Canberra Socceroo Carl Valeri said Rogic's position was still on a knife's edge.
"As a fellow Canberran I hope that Tom gets called up to the team. I think he's an exceptional player and he's done fantastic things. But ultimately, you pick a team to go to the World Cup, it's got to be the squad that's performing the best, regardless of past experiences," Valeri told The Canberra Times.
"You've got less than a month now and these players have to be at their peak. If you pick anyone under that, it's not going to help.
"Whoever is scoring the most goals, has to be part of it. It's a simple method but it's true."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
