The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Sports Minister Yvette Berry to hold meetings regarding future of AIS Arena

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
November 8 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Sports Minister Yvette Berry.

The ACT government is set to accelerate conversations with the Australian Sports Commission regarding the future of the AIS site in the coming months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.