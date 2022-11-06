A future Australian captain is likely to lead the Prime Minister's XI in the Manuka Oval clash.
The match has been revamped, from an exhibition-style short-form contest to a four-day day-night pink-ball game against the West Indies under lights.
The clash, to start on November 23, will be played just a week before Australia's Test series against the tourists commences in Perth.
The series will feature a day-night Test in Adelaide and the West Indies are keen for the Prime Minister's XI to act as serious affair.
As a result, a host of Australian players with Test experience are under consideration to be picked in the team.
It is understood a selection meeting was held last week, with the squad expected to be named over the coming days.
It's a group that could include the likes of Travis Head, Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb and former ACT Comet Henry Hunt.
The timing has created a selection quandary for Cricket Australia. The proximity to the series opener means some Test regulars will be in Perth preparing for the international match.
Front-line spinner Nathan Lyon has previously stated it's unlikely he will feature in the clash, putting Mitchell Swepson firmly in the frame to appear at Manuka Oval.
Additionally, a full round of Sheffield Shield fixtures will be played at the same time, raising questions over whether a player is better suited to remain with their state or receive vital pink-ball experience with the Prime Minister's XI.
That will see emerging ACT players used as 13th and 14th man, with Comets expected to fill those roles.
"The match can provide an opportunity for players around the country to put their hands up for Test selection," Prime Minister's XI assistant coach Jono Dean said.
"For the guys in the mix, it's another opportunity to perform and showcase why they're in the mix. It's a good ground, a good wicket and there will be a good crowd.
"It will be a challenging game. The pink ball requires a different way to play but there are some really good opportunities there for guys who are selected."
The match has traditionally been used to farewell a former Australian captain, however the revamped format has seen a different approach this year.
Instead, selectors are expected to use the game to earmark a future leader of Australian cricket.
Such a selection rules out former captain Tim Paine and eliminates the prospect of negative headlines surrounding his ignominious resignation 12 months ago.
The move comes amid a leadership vacuum among the senior teams, with white-ball skipper Aaron Finch recently retiring from the one-day team and facing a battle to retain his place in the Twenty20 side.
That's seen considerable debate over the prospect of lifting the captaincy life-ban handed to David Warner for his role in the sandpaper-gate scandal.
But Warner, 36, and former skipper Steve Smith, 33, are approaching the end of their international careers.
Test captain Pat Cummins was recently named one-day leader, however selectors are cautious of putting too much pressure and responsibility on the bowler.
As a result, officials are determined to equip a number of emerging talents with leadership skills to ensure there is a smooth transition should Cummins take a step back or suffer an injury.
Head has captained South Australia since 2015 and was previously the Australian vice-captain.
Alex Carey is another player with leadership experience despite only making his Test debut last summer.
Marnus Labuschagne is another Test regular with a long career ahead and has been tipped by the likes of Ricky Ponting and Paine as a future captain. Playing in the PM's XI match, however, could disrupt his preparations for the first Test.
Should selectors opt for a younger voice, Cameron Green is a star in the making, while Josh Philippe could one day replace Carey as the Australian wicket-keeper.
