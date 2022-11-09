Susan says: "US politics has become the most popular reality TV show ever, at least in the US, and Trump has a good chance of running and winning. If this happens, I suspect the best thing the rest of us can do is pull the plug: cut diplomatic ties, block all entertainment, news and other contact with the US and try to ignore the elephant. One cannot reason with a madman or a country run by a madman and his mad supporters. Could it happen here? I would like to say no, and I suspect no is the correct answer. This is not an entirely positive response. I suspect our path to destruction is more involved with personal greed and selfishness. The closest we have come, to my mind, is ScoMo. Fortunately, he just doesn't have the personality to inspire a Trump-like following."