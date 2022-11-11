The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Movies

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever changed direction after Chadwick Boseman's death

By Jonathan Landrum Jr.
November 12 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Letitia Wright hit the Marvel Cinematic Universe scene as King T'Challa's joyfully witty younger sister Shuri in the 2018 blockbuster Black Panther.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Movies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.