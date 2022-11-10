Kambah's beloved Bissenberger Crescent Christmas lights will be back this year for one final showing after which their creator, 77-year-old Phil Jensen, will retire from bringing to life the magical wonderland.
The famous lights, which have been shown since about 1992 in the little cul-de-sac, have not been up for the past four years due to personal tragedy and the pandemic. Sadly, Mr Jensen's brother and sister-in-law passed away within two years, and then COVID hit.
But he and wife Jennifer now feel ready to recreate the lights one more time.
"I'm looking forward to it," he said. "But I'm getting too old now and this is, unfortunately, the last year."
The candy canes are already up in the front yard, which is ready for an incredible transformation into a kids' fantasy of Christmas and toys and wonder.
But right now Phil and a mate are in his garage knee-deep in lights, unravelling hundreds and thousands of them ready for installation. The four-year pause took its toll on some of the lights.
"We used to have about 600,000 lights but I think we'll be dropping down to about five with breakages," he said.
Phil says they will be working hard to get the lights up by December 1.
The stunning display has, for three decades, become a must-see during the lead-up to Christmas, as families walk around the cul-de-sac.
Sometimes it's so busy, traffic controllers have been brought in.
"We started, we believe, in '92 with just a few lights on the roof," Phil remembered.
"And then that escalated to more and more. Then we moved down to the courtyard. And then we got extreme."
READ MORE:
Phil and Jennifer collect donations at the gate for charity.
Santa will be returning this year to the front gate as well.
And all the little delights around every corner will be back.
"We have, we believe, every toy a child could think of," he said.
"That's what it is. It's a walk-through for children just to enjoy at Christmas."
Neighbours in their street will be joining in, including the house with the whimsical moving Christmas displays that are also a big drawcard.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.