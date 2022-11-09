School is in session, Canberra. A love letter to teachers has hit the Canberra Theatre stage, in the form of the latest comedy from the Sydney Theatre Company.
Set in the ever-elusive setting of a primary school staff room, Chalkface is a rowdy tale of two teachers - the jaded stalwart, Pat and the fresh-faced idealist, Anna - who have to put their differences aside to stand up for what's right.
For Stephanie Somerville, who plays Anna, it's a roundabout way of following in her parents' footsteps, as they were both teachers.
"Particularly from my mum, I've just heard so much about what it was like to be a teacher," she said.
"And the primary school she last was principal at was the primary school that I went to when I was a kid. And so it was bizarre going there as a student, and then later on hearing her feedback on what it was like being a teacher there.
"It was really exciting and weirdly cathartic, in a way. She's just retired and me doing this show as a teacher to go and ask her all these questions about what it was like, and hearing her stories, it was amazing."
Chalkface is the first comedy from playwright Angela Betzien, who is known for more politically driven works including the ABC television show, Total Control, which was partly filmed in Canberra.
But, like Somerville, Betzien is the daughter of two teachers, meaning she was able to tap into the specific culture that is created among teachers and support staff in Australian schools.
But more than that, Chalkface investigates the issues facing the Australian education system, which have become particularly prevalent during the pandemic. It aims to speak to teachers who are buckling under the weight of the system, but still finding ways to soldier on.
MUST READS:
And audiences get a glimpse of that pressure from all of the Chalkface characters, but perhaps none more so than Denise (played by Susan Prior) who spent the summer holidays in a psychiatric facility. Now that she's back teaching, we watch as her whole life is consumed by her work.
"The thing is, it's not just teaching that teachers have to do," Prior said.
"You have to be a friend, you have to be a parent, you have to be a psychologist, you have to be everything nowadays, it seems.
"But perhaps if they were paid a little bit more money, or given a little bit more respect, or were more visible, or given more resources to support and to make it enjoyable for them to teach then we'd be home and hosed. These are special people that choose this job because they care and they want to make a difference."
Chalkface is at Canberra Theatre until Saturday. Tickets from canberratheatrecentre.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.