Design work for new Canberra theatre funded in ACT budget

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated July 28 2022 - 1:07am, first published 1:00am
The original Canberra Theatre Centre. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Design work for the long-awaited Canberra Theatre Centre upgrades will be funded in the upcoming ACT budget, marking the next step in the process to build a new theatre for the capital.

