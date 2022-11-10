Less trolling, more kinding
That's one of the many do-good, feel-good messages the Kindness Factory is putting out there in its first national brand marketing campaign ahead of World Kindness Day on Sunday, November 13.
The campaign is appearing across newspapers, TV, radio, online, social media and even as recorded traffic announcements in major cities.
Publisher ACM, the owner of this masthead and a media partner of the not-for-profit group founded by Kath Koschel, is featuring the bold and cheeky Kindness Factory messages in its key daily newspapers.
The amusing "public kindness announcements" encourage people to be considerate and attentive to those around them, and to log their act of kindness at the charity's website, kindnessfactory.com.
The goal is to generate one million acts of kindness across the month of November and help to make Australia a kinder place.
Advertising agencies Wavemaker and VMLY&R in partnership with media industry social purpose group UnLtd helped to create the campaign and secure media placement, including on music streaming service Spotify and social media platforms such as Twitter and LinkedIn.
Creative director of VMLY&R Jack Delmonte told AdNews his team jumped at the chance to work with Kindness Factory to encourage "positive change and a healthy mindset towards others".
"It's always a cosy feeling when we get to use our powers for good," he said.
"We had oodles of fun creating this campaign. If it helps a few more elderly folks get a seat on the train or couple of 'P Platers' cop a few less angry horns while changing lanes, we'll be stoked. Call your mum!"
Kindness Factory founder Kath Koschel said kindness was more important now than ever.
"Our mission as an organisation is to make the world a kinder place and there is no doubt in my mind that this campaign will amplify our voice to continue to work towards this," she said.
Established in 2015, Kindness Factory encourages acts of generosity and thoughtfulness and also offers educational resources to schools to help children develop resilience and positivity.
Its Kindness Curriculum has been extended to a number of Australian schools, with the support of ACM, publisher of this website.
