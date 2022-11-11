Providing opportunity is not a radical idea

There will often be differences of opinion about how this is best achieved. But there are certain elements in any structural approach to poverty that are non-negotiable. One of these is income adequacy, and right across the workforce this depends wholly on bargaining capacity. It certainly doesn't depend on largesse. The Secure Jobs, Better Pay Bill is designed to create the possibility of modest wage increases for workers, some of whom are on desperately low incomes, often in highly precarious, frighteningly uncertain work, as well as those who can just as easily fall behind if they remain industrially disempowered.