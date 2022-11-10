Can anyone explain Labor senator Glenn Sterle to me? How is it that a big man can still think it's OK to call an adult woman a "naughty little girl" is beyond me. I blame the Labor Party for not sending a bunch of their older blokes (anyone over 20) off to decency training which might get them up to speed on how to behave with women. It is still possible to be hard on people without resorting to trivialising and misogynistic language. For example, one might say to McKenzie, you really should not be part of any function of parliament since an auditor general's report found you ignored sporting grant applications of merit in favour of those in marginal electorates. Gives new understanding of the Coalition's grip on merit. Loose to say the least.