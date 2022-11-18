This engrossing drama, directed by Maria Schrader, details the fascinating lengths that were necessary to dislodge Weinstein from the empire he had built. A system in which he felt entitled to take whatever he fancied, but was able to wield money and influence to stop his victims from speaking up. The system was such that his ousting and fall from grace were only possible because of the skill, energy and dedication of the investigative journalists who were on to the story, and the bravery of his victims.