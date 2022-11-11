A driver and passenger of a vehicle that crashed into a tree on Canberra Avenue at Fyshwick were taken to hospital after emergency services extracted them from the car.
Emergency services arrived at the scene of the crash near Nyrang Street about 9pm on Friday.
There were three occupants in the vehicle, and emergency services extracted a driver and one passenger before transporting them to hospital, ACT Policing said.
Police said they were investigating the incident and could not comment further on the matter. They are seeking witnesses or dashcam footage from anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision. Please quote 7269091.
Police are also investigating a collision between a cyclist and a white Toyota Hilux in the southbound lane of the Barton Highway, Nicholls early on Saturday morning.
After the collision at 5.40am, emergency services arrived at the scene and transported the cyclist to hospital.
Police also seek information from anyone who witnessed the incident or those who have dashcam footage. Please quote 7268334.
Those who can assist police with either investigation are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' public service editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and has an interest in integrity, industrial relations and foreign affairs. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
