Two taken to hospital after one-car crash on Canberra Avenue near Nyrang Street

Doug Dingwall
By Doug Dingwall
Updated November 12 2022 - 11:42am, first published 10:46am
Emergency services attend the crash site at Canberra Avenue. Picture by Douglas Lima

A driver and passenger of a vehicle that crashed into a tree on Canberra Avenue at Fyshwick were taken to hospital after emergency services extracted them from the car.

