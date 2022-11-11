The Canberra Times
Car and tram collide at Hibberson Street and Hinder Street intersection in Gungahlin

Doug Dingwall
By Doug Dingwall
Updated November 12 2022 - 10:43am, first published 9:20am
A car and tram collided on the outskirts of the Gungahlin town centre on Saturday. Picture by Nguyen Huong

A car and tram have collided at a busy intersection in Gungahlin, prompting emergency services to tell motorists to avoid the area.

