A car and tram have collided at a busy intersection in Gungahlin, prompting emergency services to tell motorists to avoid the area.
There were no reports of injuries in the crash at the intersection of Hibberson Street and Hinder Street, near the tram stop at Gungahlin Place in the town centre.
The vehicles collided at about 7.40am on Saturday, and emergency services arrived soon after and closed the intersection.
ACT Policing said light rail services in the area near the collision were suspended and replaced with buses.
Canberra's Emergency Services Agency warned motorists to avoid the area.
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' public service editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and has an interest in integrity, industrial relations and foreign affairs. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' public service editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and has an interest in integrity, industrial relations and foreign affairs. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.