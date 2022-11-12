When launched, it will be the most powerful rocket ever, standing 98 metres tall, and 15 per cent more power (thrust) than the Saturn V, the rocket used during the Apollo missions. It will be able to send nearly 40 tonnes of stuff to the moon - capsules, cargo, and eventually astronauts, about the maximum a truck can carry on the road. Artemis I was originally scheduled for launch on August 29. However, during the countdown, one of the engines wasn't cooling down properly. If the engine is too warm, this can cause issues with the fuel and reactions, leading to catastrophic consequences.