The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

Revamp competition laws to boost growth with economic fairness: Andrew Leigh

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
November 14 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Leigh says Australian competition law reform can learn from past efforts like the gilded age-era Sherman Act. Picture: James Croucher

A government minister is ringing the alarm bell on the "Achilles heel" in Australian markets silently keeping wages depressed and prices high.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Senior Political Reporter

I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.