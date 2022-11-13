Maybe it's the pressure of having to finish games before the lights turn off at 10pm.
Maybe it's their focus on starting pre-season earlier.
Whatever it is, Canberra Cavalry fans won't be complaining as the ABL powerhouse produced their best ever start to a season.
For the first time ever they've had a clean sweep in their opening series, producing a demolition job on arch-rivals Sydney Blue Sox.
And they did it in style, thrashing the Blue Sox 12-2 at Narrabundah Ballpark on Sunday.
It capped off the perfect opening weekend, having also won 5-2 and 6-2 on Friday and Saturday.
Not even the threat of lightning and torrential rain could stop them from winning all four games - although their fourth inning, when they scored seven unanswered runs, did have Cavalry officials glancing over their shoulders at the approaching dark clouds.
That's because they needed to get to the middle of the fifth ahead of Sydney for it to become an official game.
Cavalry manager Keith Ward was obviously happy with their start and said it was a good sign for the potential of what was to come.
"I can't remember if we've ever been 4-0 to start a season so it's a good start and something to build on," he told The Canberra Times.
Canberra outfielder Tillman Pugh III has quickly become a fan favourite thanks to a combination of his flamboyant celebrations and his hitting.
He drove in three runs as the Cavalry bats exploded, with third-base Chris Kwitzer also driving in two runs.
Ward was also full of praise for outfielder Cole Roederer, who was the hero in the opening night win.
He likened the team, which has only been together for a couple of weeks, to being so close-knit they were like high-school friends.
"This team has bonded quicker than other teams we've had - and we've always had very, very good tight-knit groups of guys," Ward said.
"When I'm around them and when I'm in the clubhouse I just feel like these guys seem to me like they've known each other - they're almost like they're high-school friends.
"Which is very unique the way that they've bonded and come together so quickly.
"The true test for us will be when we face a little bit more adversity, which we will, and how we react under that adversity and things aren't going our way.
"But I feel like we've got the personalities and the mentality to be competitive on a consistent basis."
Ward was also impressed with the pitching he's got both starting on the mound and coming out of the bullpen.
All four starters kept things tight, backed up by their defence, to help the Cavalry bats to swing freely.
It was those strong arms that Ward felt boded well for the season as the Cavalry look to claim their first Claxton Shield since 2013.
"I'm confident with our squad ... the thing that stood out for me was our pitching," Ward said.
"Those guys came out and attacked the strike zone from the get-go and on the occasion they pitched themselves into trouble, or Sydney created some momentum, we were generally able to minimise any damage and get ourselves out of it.
"Which was a fantastic sign early on in the season and I feel like that bodes well for us as the season goes on.
"I think that that's going to be a strength of ours."
AT A GLANCE
BLUE SOX 000 002 00x - 2R 6H 1E
CAVALRY 023 700 0xx - 12R 17H 1E
