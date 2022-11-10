The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Cole Roederer homers Canberra Cavalry to first post-pandemic ABL victory over Sydney Blue Sox

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated November 10 2022 - 9:49pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cavalry starter Frank Gailey. Picture by James Croucher

It doesn't take long to find out Cole Roederer's big on respect. After about two words he's probably called you Ma'am or Sir.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.