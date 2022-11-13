Unlike the former US president he's named after, I'm Not Leaving's on a winning streak.
The Rob Potter-trained four-year-old made it two wins in a row when he saluted at a wet Thoroughbred Park on Sunday.
It has Potter aiming him towards a Country Championships tilt when he comes back from a spell.
Bred by Canberran Manny Notaras, the gelding got his name from former president Donald Trump who, despite losing the last election, didn't want to leave the White House.
While Trump lost ungracefully, I'm Not Leaving showed a lot of fight to win the class 1 handicap (1400 metres) at Canberra on Sunday.
He led into the home turn and then kicked again when challenged for a comfortable win, with How Do You Sleep second and Invasive third.
"He's actually named after Donald Trump - if you remember when he wouldn't leave - and he races in American colours with an orange pom pom," Potter said.
"So that's where he got his name from - the boys over lunch one day said what are we going to call him?
"And Trump wouldn't leave the White House so I'm Not Leaving.
"It's nice to have a nice horse. Who knows how far [he'll go, but] that was quite a solid race.
"He's a long way to go yet, but he's just got a start and he's making progress."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
I'm Not Leaving will have a spell now with Potter aiming him for a tilt at the Country Championships, which has the final at Randwick on April 1.
"You just don't know [how good he could be] - he's only had six runs for two wins and two seconds and he's still very green," Potter said.
"So he's got a lot more to come ... we'll probably aim him for the Country Championships, it's always the race we look for for a horse that can run that distance.
"He'll go to the paddock now and come back and aim at that."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.