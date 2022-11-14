The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Waking Sleeping Beauty with democracy's kiss

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
Updated November 15 2022 - 10:20am, first published 8:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Waiting in line can make the polling place seem like 'the place to be'. Picture by Jamila Toderas

All thinking, enfranchisement-enchanted Australian citizens look forward with pulse-quickening delight to the day of the Indigenous Voice referendum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Warden

Ian Warden

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.