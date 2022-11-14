Waking Sleeping Beauty with democracy's kiss

In 2019, early votes including pre-poll and postal votes constituted 40 per cent of all ballots cast. At this year's federal election almost half of all votes were cast before election day. This year's phenomenon had something to do with fears of teeming polling places being COVID super-spreader venues. Also, though, according to The Guardian, early voting was much resorted to by voters being "sick of" a long (long for them, poor, stamina-lacking petals!) six-week election campaign.