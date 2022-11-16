The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics
Opinion

Is pay transparency a good idea? Turns out the answer is complicated

Adam Triggs
By Adam Triggs
Updated November 17 2022 - 8:23am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The is evidence suggesting pay transparency can reduce the individual bargaining power of workers. Picture Shutterstock

They don't call it the private sector for nothing. And if there's one thing the private sector likes to keep private, it's how much employees get paid.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Triggs

Adam Triggs

Columnist

Adam Triggs is a director within Accenture Strategy, a visiting fellow at the Crawford School at the Australian National University, a non-resident fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a fellow at Macquarie University's E61 institute. He writes fortnightly for ACM.

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.