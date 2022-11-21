The Canberra Times
Home/What's On

Recipes from MasterChef's Emilia Jackson's First, Cream the Butter and Sugar

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
November 22 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flourless chocolate souffle cake. Picture by Armelle Habib

Make baking your happy place. It's not so much a science; it's practice plus play, which becomes instinct and then art. And even the failures are delicious.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.