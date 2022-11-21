There's something beautiful about a flourless chocolate cake - rich and decadent, with a crisp, meringue-like cracked top, and yet so simple to make. This one is surprisingly light (think a hybrid of chocolate mousse, chocolate fondant and chocolate cake). The fact that the cake rises up before collapsing back down and cracking means that you can't mess it up and the more cracked it is, the more character the cake has. I sometimes like to pile raspberries or macerated strawberries into the ditch left in the centre of the cake and dust it with a light coating of cocoa powder for extra bitterness. Serve the cake with Vanilla chantilly cream (see below) or ice cream.