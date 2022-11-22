Choosing the right VR headset is not as easy as it sounds

When driving, real or simulated, you want to know where you are and where you're headed, and get the right driving lines. You also want to be aware of what is around you so you can share the space with other road users or racers (even if they are artificially generated). Even so, in a race car you also wouldn't be able to turn you neck far (if at all) once you're securely fastened to a race seat with head protection at the sides and a tether-style neck restraint to keep your brain attached to your spinal chord in a frontal impact. So you should be using your mirrors (real and virtual) all the time regardless.