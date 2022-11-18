Two men are behind bars after allegedly stealing a red Mitsubishi FTO and driving it around Canberra City.
Martin Ashly Chatfield, 28, appeared before the ACT Magistrates Court with charges of making off without payment, fail to stop a motor vehicle for police, improper use of motor vehicle, ride a motor vehicle without consent, aggravated reckless driving and driving while disqualified.
Co-offender, Arthur Bruce Thomas Freeman, 31, was also charged with riding a motor vehicle without consent and making off without payment.
In police documents tendered to the court, a red Mitsubishi FTO was allegedly taken from an underground carpark in Braddon on November 11.
About 3.23pm the two men allegedly went to Coles Express in Dickson where the male passenger, later identified as Freeman, walked to the petrol bowser and filled the FTO with fuel.
Freeman then allegedly got back into the car and Chatfield allegedly drove away without paying.
Later about 3.30pm, police allegedly spotted the FTO and it failed to stop for them in Belconnen.
Later that afternoon about 5.59pm, off-duty officers allegedly saw the car park at Calwell Shopping Centre.
Then about 6.02, Chatfield and Freeman allegedly re-entered the car.
A week later about 1.00pm on Thursday, police were alerted to Chatfield and Freeman allegedly walking along city walk where they were arrested and taken to ACT watch house.
On Friday, bail was not applied for by Freeman, however Chatfield's legal aid lawyer made an application on his behalf.
The lawyer argued while Chatfield had a significant criminal history, the defendant was signed up to a rehabilitation service and would comply with any bail conditions necessary.
The prosecutor argued Chatfield's significant criminal history could not give special magistrate Margaret Hunter confidence he would comply with any conditions.
Ms Hunter said she was "not satisfied" there would be a condition she could impose that would mitigate reoffending, therefore refusing Chatfield's bail.
The two men will next appear in court later this month.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
