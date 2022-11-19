The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Operation Toric hailed as major success by ACT Policing

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated November 20 2022 - 7:34am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT Policing taskforce formed over three months ago to nab car thieves and repeat driving offenders has proved so successful it will be developed as an ongoing operation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.