Queanbeyan sports caller Stephen Peios is still pinching himself he's made it to the World Cup, and he can make Canberra proud when he leads FIFA's match-day presentation team at the iconic tournament.
That could involve dropping a cheeky "up the milk" during the many blockbuster fixtures he's set to be the ground announcer for in Qatar, including the World Cup final.
"I could definitely try it for the mighty Raiders if the opportunity presented itself," Peios joked.
"The way you can do that is by giving an anecdote about something from back home. That'd be nice for the people of Canberra."
In his first time at the men's World Cup, Peios will be front and centre at multiple matches in his dream role with FIFA.
"I'll be leading all the match-day presentation, protocol announcing of all of the teams and national anthems just before kick-off, and goals and substitutions during the game," said Peios, who played and coached soccer in Queanbeyan.
"So you'll be able to hear me on all of the games that I'm at."
He helped run proceedings in the tournament opener between host nation Qatar and Ecuador, and will be there at highly-anticipated group stage matches between Brazil and Serbia, England and the USA, Argentina and Mexico, Spain and Germany, the Netherlands and Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Mexico, and Cameroon and Brazil.
"After that I'll be roaming, watching the rest of the presenters in my team, and then I'm likely to do a round-of-16 match, a quarter-final, a semi-final, and I will be the match-day presenter and announcer for the FIFA World Cup final," Peios said.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"It's a huge honour for me. I'm just extremely proud and humbled to represent Canberra on the world stage like this - it is something that I'll never forget."
Peios knew this is what he wanted to do for a living since he was just 11.
As a kid in the early hours of the morning he'd ring his cousin, and together they'd watch wrestling show WCW Monday Nitro.
That was where legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer first caught his eye.
"I don't know what it is, but when I watched him I knew that was the career I wanted," Peios said.
That dream never faded and when Peios was a bit older he began to slowly build up his resume.
He started on Canberra radio, then worked for some Australian boxing promotions, until a chance encounter at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast led to his big break.
A Canadian producer was running the boxing broadcast with Peios at the Games and had just started working for FIFA himself. He was instrumental in helping the Canberran get his foot in the door with the biggest sporting organisation in the world.
"He asked if I wanted to come to the Middle East at the end of the year and work with FIFA and Real Madrid at the Club World Cup," Peios recalled.
"That was how it started. I went and announced that whole tournament and did a good job, and since then I've been to all of FIFA's major tournaments, except the men's World Cup - until now."
While still kicking goals in boxing - such as announcing Jai Opetaia's boxing world championship triumph earlier this year - covering the world game Peios has had to brush up on his language skills.
He's been learning Spanish over the last couple of years, and has basic skills in French, Portuguese, Japanese and Arabic.
"It does help, especially if we get FIFA legends we may have to present with, which is unbelievable," Peios said.
"There are some very big names, so having a little bit of language up the sleeve is very important."
As for who Peios is tipping to win the tournament, the caller believed 2014 champions Germany could claim its fifth World Cup title in Qatar.
"They're very much under the radar, which will suit them," he said.
"They're a fantastic team, and they're a massive sleeper but their talent is unbelievable."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.