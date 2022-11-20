The Canberra Times
More charges for 'axe-wielding' robber caught in citizens' arrest near Gowrie Friendly Grocer

By Megan Doherty
Updated November 21 2022 - 9:24am, first published 9:10am
A man caught during a dramatic citizens' arrest in Canberra on Sunday will be charged over a string of aggravated robberies when he appears in court, police say.

