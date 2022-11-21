The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

COP27 failed to live up to expectations

By The Canberra Times
November 22 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greta Thunberg's criticism was valid. Picture Getty Images

Greta Thunberg's dismissal of COP27 as an exercise in "greenwashing" intended to make political leaders and other powerful figures look good on the world stage appears to have some merit given the disappointing outcome of the recent conference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.