The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Vote now in the Great Australian Fish and Chips Awards

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
November 23 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chef Suresh Ke and manager Pabitra Puri at The Fish Shack, defending ACT champions of the Great Australian Fish and Chips Awards. Picture by Karleen Minney.

How very Canberra is it that our best fish and chip shop is plant-based? You might think there's something fishy about it but The Fish Shack in the city is back to defend its title in the Great Australian Fish and Chip Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.