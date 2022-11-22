How very Canberra is it that our best fish and chip shop is plant-based? You might think there's something fishy about it but The Fish Shack in the city is back to defend its title in the Great Australian Fish and Chip Awards.
The city venue - which boasts an eclectic menu featuring loaded fries, burgers, reuben sandwiches and tacos - won the title in 2021 and is up against some hot opposition this year.
To celebrate World Fisheries Day, Seafood Industry Australia is looking for Australia's best fish and chips.
While you might think landlocked Canberra would struggle against some of its coastal opposition, we're here to spruik our local vendors who are making quality fish and chips.
From the big guns such as Snappers, Little Theo's and Flatheads, to our local suburban takeaways, you can vote for your favourite venue in the awards.
Last year was the first time an ACT winner was declared. The Fish Shack chef Suresh Ke says the secret to good fish and chips is all in the batter. At The Fish Shack, there's several types, with the tempura - made with rice flour and sparkling water - and the beer-battered - with beer, flour and a secret blend of herbs and spices - the most popular.
"We pride ourselves on offering the plant-based range, we have gluten-free batters available too, we cook it all in different fryers with different oil," he says.
While the idea of a plant-based menu might throw you, a quick side-by-side tasting (okay, lunch, with vegan photographer Karleen Minney) revealed the plant-based options are very tasty indeed.
SIA chief executive officer Veronica Papacosta said everyone had a local favourite.
"In every town, across every state and territory, people spruik their fish and chips as number one, so let's put them to the test and crown Australia's best fish and chipper," she said.
"Voting in the people's choice award runs through to December 13. Last year's awards reeled in close to 300,000 votes, spread across almost more than 700 stores, so vote now."
While many of us head down the south coast in search of fish and chips, perhaps it's time to look closer to home.
Vote at fishandchipawards.com.au for your favourite place: Bernies from the Bay, Charnwood; Canberra Seafood, Fyshwick; Chisholm Takeaway, Chisholm; Fish Co Fish Market, Belconnen; Flatheads, O'Connor; Florey Takeaway, Florey; Hughes Takeaway, Hughes; Hume Cafe and Takeaway, Hume; Jamieson Takeaway, Jamieson; Johno's Takeaway and Pizza Bar, Mawson; Just Caught Seafood, Gungahlin; Kaleen Pizza and Snack Bar, Kaleen; Little Theo's, Kambah; Ngunnawal Takeaway, Ngunnawal; Ocean Fresh Seafood, Fyshwick; Oriana Food Bar, Fyshwick; Plateau Food, Hume; Regal Charcoal Chicken, Charnwood; Snapper on the Lake, Yarralumla; Steve's Takeaway, Melba; The Fish Shack, Civic; and Watson Takeaway, Watson.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
