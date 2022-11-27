The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Professor David Nutt in Australia to advocate for psychedelic-assisted therapies

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
November 28 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Nutt and Vanessa Bortolin were in Canberra this week to advocate to the Therapeutic Goods Administration to reschedule MDMA and psilocybin. Picture by Keegan Carroll

When Vanessa Bortolin's husband, Franco, came down with a severe form of depression four years ago she tried everything she could to save her husband's life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.