The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Sensitive Content

ACT government urged to improve mental health system for young adults

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
October 22 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ravi Madan died by suicide in April 2021 and his parents are fighting for justice. The painting is a self-portrait of Ravi, who was a talented artist. Picture supplied

On the night Leigh Watson and Ashish Madan lost their son Ravi, they made a pact - they were going to fight for the ACT's mental health system to be overhauled.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.