Construction of a private mental health unit in Canberra is due to be completed in coming months with the facility set to open early next year.
The unit will be the first in the nation's capital to have beds for teenagers aged 16 and 17.
The private unit, called Deakin Private Hospital, will open with 52 beds in January and is eventually set to expand to more than 80 beds.
The $27 million facility will be a fully-integrated inpatient, day patient and outpatient mental health hospital.
It will be located adjacent to John James Hospital and is co-located with the Deakin Health Hub. Recruitment is underway for workers at the unit.
The unit will be run by private hospital operator Aurora Healthcare, which currently operates 1000 mental health beds across NSW, Victoria, Queensland and Western Australia.
The hospital is being modelled off Aurora Healthcare's mental health unit in Sydney, The Hills Clinic. The Sydney facility is a private mental health hospital that treats depression, anxiety and addiction for people over 16.
Aurora Healthcare Australian chief executive Julia Strickland-Bellamy said the hospital would help to alleviate the pressure on the health system.
"Deakin Private Hospital is purpose-designed with features and facilities to connect with both young adults and adults, providing a safe and comfortable environment for our patients to receive essential medical and therapeutic care," she said.
"We anticipate that Deakin Private Hospital will help to alleviate the pressure on the ACT's health system by providing expanded critical capacity, specifically with inpatient services in mind and supported by complementary services including day programs, an outpatient clinic and community-based support services for a wide range of mental health needs."
A public, adolescent mental health unit was due to open at Canberra Hospital this year but it is understood the Deakin facility is expected to open first.
The public unit is part of an expansion of the Centenary Hospital for Women and Children, which has faced lengthy delays. Previous reports have suggested this may not be completed until September 2023.
Children under 16 who present with acute mental health issues at Canberra Hospital can be admitted into the paediatric ward for treatment.
Teenagers aged 16 and 17 sometimes receive treatment at the adult mental health unit at Canberra Hospital but have to go interstate for longer term treatment.
Plans for the Deakin mental health unit were first announced in 2019.
Fund manager Barwon Investment Partners has also developed the hospital in partnership with Aurora Healthcare.
"Barwon is extremely proud to be instrumentally involved in this project," Barwon head of healthcare property Tom Patrick said.
"Over time we expected to be able to expand the property to accommodate additional services for Canberra's growing population."
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
