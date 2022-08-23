The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Canberra Hospital cardiology department services wound back after staff stood down

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated August 23 2022 - 10:14am, first published 5:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some services at Canberra Hospital's cardiology department had to be stopped or wound back after a number of senior staff were stood down earlier this year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.