The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Rachel Stephen-Smith says ACT Health quarterly report shows impact of Omicron

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated August 19 2022 - 6:40am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The number of overdue patients for elective surgeries in Canberra's public health system markedly increased due to an Omicron shutdown while emergency department wait times remained steady.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.