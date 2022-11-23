A Calwell house with its own putting green has hit the market, perfect for golf fans looking to hone their skills without leaving home.
The four-bedroom house at 41 Zox Circuit, Calwell has been listed for sale with a price guide starting at $1.1 million.
The ideal entertaining home, the Tuggeranong property features multiple living and dining areas plus two outdoor entertaining areas that step out onto the backyard putting greens.
The current owners are admittedly not massive golf fanatics; the greens were already there when they bought it almost a decade ago.
Selling agent Ben James of Solely Properties Canberra said the owners had counted nine holes dotted around the backyard, all in reasonably good condition.
He said the home had a "comfortable" layout with two options for outdoor living.
"It's quite well set up with the sun-filled deck on one side with a barbecue area and then the semi-enclosed area on the other side with a spa," he said.
Inside the home is four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a study nook and a two-car garage. The kitchen steps down into a sunken dining room, while the formal living space sits under a high, vaulted ceiling.
The house is located at the top of Zox Circuit on a 673-square-metre block.
He said the house would be ideal for young families looking for extra space or a place to entertain.
"Being so close to the school and in a quiet street, I think it really appeals to parents who have young kids."
The home had attracted some interest already, but Mr James said the current market was a "mixed bag".
"Some properties are selling relatively quickly and others are on the market for some time and it's hard to distinguish anything between them," he said.
"It is hard to pick and from the buyers I talk to as well, they're just as confused as to what is happening in the marketplace as the agents are."
CoreLogic records show the property last traded hands for $590,000 in August 2013.
The median house price in Calwell was $875,000 in August 2022.
A seven-bedroom house that sold in 2021 for $1.38 million currently holds the price record for Calwell.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
