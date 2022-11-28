Sticking with the ocean theme, next are a couple of grilled prawns with bay leaf butter ($10 per prawn). One good thing about eating alone is that I don't need to worry about what my companion might think of me eating these with my fingers. Served in the shell, they've been perfectly cooked, the meat is tender and white as I pull them apart and get every last bit out. The sauce is a revelation. Buttery and full of flavour from the prawns. Seselja offers me some charred bread to mop up the sauce. This could have been a meal in itself, such was the freshness of the bread, a little char. I hope I saved them some washing up.