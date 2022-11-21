Ainslie's Pilot restaurant has been awarded its second hat in the 2023 Good Food Guide Awards, leading a larger than ever before Canberra contingent of winners.
Nine restaurants picked up one hat - six for the first time.
Louis Couttoupes' Onzieme claimed a hat in its first year of operation, alongside Pavilion Dining at Pialligo Estate, Raku, Rebel Rebel, Terra, XO, Bar Rochford, Italian and Sons and Mu Omakase.
It's the first hat for Onzieme, Pavilion Dining, Raku, Rebel Rebel, Terra and Mu Omakase. Hats haven't been awarded since 2019 due to the effect of the pandemic on the hospitality industry.
NSW/ACT Good Food Guide editor Callan Boys said dining in the capital has never been better.
READ OUR REVIEWS:
"It was a shame to see Aubergine close after leading Canberra's dining scene for more than 14 years, but Pilot has continued its rise to restaurant stardom by moving up to two hats for the first time," he said.
"Over seven courses, Malcolm Hanslow's high-impact dishes zig-zag with punchy flavours, and owners Dash Rumble and Ross McQuinn show grace under the pressure of two sittings a night, quietly converting diners to multi-varietals from the fringes of Australian wine.
"It's truly world-class stuff."
It's been a heady year for the team from Pilot. In September they were named Gourmet Traveller's ACT restaurant of the year. In December they plan to open a new venue, a more casual eatery Such and Such at Constitution Place in the city.
When Couttoupes opened Onzieme in Kingston in October 2021 he was keen to take the whole idea of French bistronomy and give it a particularly Canberran touch.
The menu changes frequently depending on what produce he can get his hands on, and the wine list is exciting, particularly if you're enjoying it in the intimate basement space.
READ OUR REVIEWS:
Couttoupes won a hat in 2019 at Bar Rochford, but Onzieme has been a real labour of love for him; he and his father spent most of the pandemic doing the renovation themselves.
While it seems hard to believe this is Raku's first hat, owner and executive chef Hao Chen should be extremely proud of this recognition as the standard here never seems to falter.
At Pavilion Dining, executive chef Mark Glenn has turned the restaurant around with his focus on seasonal produce from the estate itself.
While Terra might seem the wild card on the list, Canberra Times reviewer Natasha Shan has long been a fan.
She thinks it's the most underrated restaurant in Canberra, with a magic to the simplicity of the menu.
READ OUR REVIEWS:
Also featuring in the guide, but just short of the marks required for a hat are Corella, Miss Vans, Wilma, Lamsheds Food + Wine, Rizla and Grazing.
"I'm not sure what's in the secret sauce Canberra restaurants are using," says Boys, "but by all reports from our reviewers, dining in the capital has never been better.
"Perhaps the secret sauce is house-made XO, come to think of it, often made using charcuterie and vegetable offcuts.
"It's one of the favourite new party tricks of chefs across NSW and the ACT.
"Japanese is big everywhere too, but especially in Canberra, with Mu Omakase and Raku both scoring a hat for the first time."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.