The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Pilot, with two hats, leads large Canberra contingent in Good Food Guide Awards 2023

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
November 22 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mal Hanslow, Dash Rumble and Ross McQuinn earned two hats for Pilot. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Ainslie's Pilot restaurant has been awarded its second hat in the 2023 Good Food Guide Awards, leading a larger than ever before Canberra contingent of winners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.