The longer I've watched it, the less I've enjoyed it. Roe's a douche who says he wants a deeper connection and not just sex and then proceeds to act in an overtly sexual way. Michelle's matched up with hapless Heath, who's telling her everything she wants to hear (or he thinks she wants to hear) and you just know she's going to leave the show and slip into the DMs of Darren and Neil. It's getting as depressing as dating is in real life at a certain age.