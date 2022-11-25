Canberra softball legend Bob Harrow was the heart and soul of the sport in Australia, and at the World Cup this week the Steelers want to continue his legacy by bringing home gold.
Before travelling to New Zealand for the men's World Cup starting Saturday, the team spent the lead-up in Canberra, training at the Australian Institute of Sport and getting a tune-up in a local tournament.
Steelers first baseman and Canberra product Josh White said there's something special brewing in the current national team squad, and they're poised to surprise a few at the tournament.
"I was a part of the team in 2017 which won the silver medal, and the feeling is very similar or better in this squad," White said. "We've got all the makings to really push to bring back gold."
After Harrow's death in July the squad have considered wearing black armbands as a tribute to the former Steelers coach.
The Australian softball pioneer was instrumental in the sport's growth in recent decades.
His legacy will no doubt be on the mind's of the squad this week, especially with his grandson Matt set to make his eagerly-anticipated debut in the green and gold.
"Bobby's passing was massive and a lot of us in the team were over in the States when it happened, so that was pretty tough, not being able to attend the funeral," White said.
"The values that the team bring are what Bob has instilled into the Steelers and that's his legacy.
"He's someone who has been such a big part of softball in the ACT and Australia-wide, so there'd be no better way to honour Bobby than by winning the World Cup."
White used to coach Matt Harrow when he was younger, and the pair are now part of four players in the Steelers squad hailing from the capital.
Harrow's performance for the under-23 national side helped him breakthrough into the senior men's team, and at the World Cup White is expecting his "good mate" to turn some heads.
"Matt has always been a fantastic player and to see the hard work pay off to get the nod this year through a really dominant performance in the under-23s, it wasn't a surprise to me that Matty made the team," White said.
"That legacy of hard work that Bobby left has always been so evident in Matty's journey, and it means the absolute world to him being in this team.
"But he's earned every second of it. As someone who's grown up with him, I couldn't be happier and I couldn't be prouder.
"To be there with him when he pulls on his jersey for his first game for Australia, it's really exciting."
Harrow joins Jack Besgrove, Riley James, and Jack Burt as debutants in the Steelers' World Cup squad, but White said there's a good mix of experience to give them an edge.
"I think we're looking strong," he said. "We've got a nice balance of experience and youth and everything you need to win the big games."
White is also tipping young pitcher Besgrove to step up on the big stage with some additional "X-factor".
Their campaign begins with an opening game against Denmark.
