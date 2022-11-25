The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Australian Steelers chase Softball World Cup gold to honour legendary former coach Bob Harrow

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
November 25 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh White is confident the Steelers will do well at the World Cup. Picture by Softball Australia

Canberra softball legend Bob Harrow was the heart and soul of the sport in Australia, and at the World Cup this week the Steelers want to continue his legacy by bringing home gold.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.