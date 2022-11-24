The Canberra Times
Michelle Phillips | The Australian government must seek guidance to help end violence against women

By Michelle Phillips
November 25 2022 - 5:30am
If governments work with women and specialised services, we can create a future where women can live free from violence. Picture Shutterstock

When the United Nations General Assembly designated November 25 International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 22 years ago, one imagines campaigners all over the world united in the hope that such global recognition would mobilise governments everywhere to address one of society's most insidious issues.

