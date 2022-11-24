These long-overdue announcements come at a time when demand for specialist housing services due to domestic and family violence is at an all-time high, up from 32 per cent in 2012 to 42 per cent in 2021. Despite being a national provider of long-term affordable housing for women, providing more than 130,000 nights of safe accommodation each year, the growing demand of those who are at risk of homelessness due to family and domestic violence has our housing and services stretched.