If you are a manager or employment services provider and have noticed that one of your team members or clients is struggling, this is your chance to step in and find out why. It's important to look beneath the surface of performance issues to find causes for the issues, rather than just "performance manage" the outcome. Talk to your staff and have a list of services that you can refer people to for any number of issues they may be dealing with in either their professional or personal lives. Remember, the people you are leading are human and it's rare that they have that magic front door installed at home that lets them download their home emotions and then upload their work stress as they leave for the office.