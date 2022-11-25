Susan says: "Oh yes, dear Echidna. The holiday season. How we love it and also hate it. We live in a little place called Diamond Beach on the mid north coast of NSW. Even the locals call it Paradise. It is glorious. Also relatively undiscovered, unlike Byron and the like. But at this time of year, there is an influx of upward thrusters and their numbers are growing every season. You can identify them at the shopping village; they don't meet your eye as they importantly rush about in groups in their designer beachwear, casting around for a better looking coffee shop and asking for quick directions to here or there. We need them, we welcome them, but I do wish they would stop treating the locals like we are all half-witted. I was once a busy professional too, and yes, I have slowed down. Slowing down is a good thing to do. That is the message I would like to give to every frenetic FOMO holiday season visitor."

