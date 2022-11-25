The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Maura Pierlot's Fragments wins big at Canberra Short Film Festival awards

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
November 26 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Campbell mum Maura Pierlot thought her invitation to the Canberra Short Film Festival awards night was to make up numbers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.