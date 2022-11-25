Canberra's weekly coronavirus infections continued to climb this week, hitting 1757 cases.
The number of infections increased by 308 from the preceding week. Thirty-four people were hospitalised with the virus as of Thursday afternoon. One of those people was being cared for in intensive care, and required ventilation.
The latest cases have brought the ACT's total infections to 213,851 since March 2020.
Of the new cases, 691 were detected on PCR tests, while 1066 people tested positive on rapid antigen tests.
The highest case load for the week was reported on Wednesday, with 326 infections, while the lowest was on Sunday, when 153 infections were notified.
The latest vaccination figures show that 77 per cent of children aged five to 15 have two doses of a COVID vaccine, 78.5 per cent of the population aged over 16 have three doses, while 63.9 per cent of people aged over 50 have four doses.
READ MORE:
While the government provides figures on the case load for the last week on Friday, it also publishes an in-depth epidemiological report on the preceding week.
This report covered the dates of Monday November 14 to Sunday November 20.
It found that since the beginning of October, BA.5 has been the most frequently sequenced Omicron variant (at 56 per cent), followed by BA.5 subvariants (21 per cent), with lesser proportions of BA.2 subvariants (8 per cent), BA.4 (7 per cent) and recombinants (7 per cent).
ACT Health said it is continuing to monitor the increasing variety of new variants and subvariants.
There were two COVID outbreaks in aged care facilities during this period.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.